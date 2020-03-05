David's Garden Seeds

Loves the heat. A hardy annual or tender perennial, native to Texas, and found throughout the southern portion of the United States. In warmer climates, this variety tends to act as an annual. The fluorescent red tubular flowers are concentrated in whorls surrounding a square stem. Prefers sandy to gravelly soil in full sun to partial shade. Suggested use: Mixtures, borders, floral gardens, roadsides, fields. Miscellaneous: Hummingbirds and butterflies will flock to this garden favorite. David's Garden Seeds is a Veteran owned business that has been selling quality products since 2009.