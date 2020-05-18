Milk Tooth

Flower Earrings

$58.01

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Tooth

Swinging standout with these flesh flower power dang lies in glistening gold. Loved by the team at Refinery29. Earrings are 24 carat gold-plated, light weight and suitable for all pierced ears. The base metal is surgical steel so allergy free. The earring is 6.5cm long and 3.5cm at its widest point. Part of an exclusive Milk Tooth collaboration with artist Maria-Ines Gul in celebration of all things female. Each pair of earrings will arrive beautifully packaged in a bespoke individual box. Each earring is engraved with the Milk Tooth stamp and with Maria’s signature.