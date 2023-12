Lululemon

Flow Y Bra Nulu Shine Light Support, A–c Cups

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Graceful, refined and utterly feminine, Jasmine and Magnolia whisper to the romantics among us. With gentle notes of Ylang Ylang and Frangipani, this fragrance conjures up the nostalgia of a summer evening, a floral corsage and just a hint of prom dress.