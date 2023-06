Ninety Percent

Editors’ Notes London-based label Ninety Percent dedicates special time and attention to the fabrics used to create its wardrobe staples. This 'Flos' maxi dress is cut from organic cotton and TENCEL™ Modal-blend, prized for its soft handle, resilience and longevity. If you're a fan of the fit, why not invest in one in each color?