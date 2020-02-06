Heretic

Florgasm

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Heretic Parfums

What would it smell like if a flower had an orgasm? It starts with a spark of pleasure; soft, tingling, sensations of Pink Pepper and Bergamot radiate through the top chord giving way to the deepest aspects of orange blossom. At the base, tuberose milk, narcotic jasmine and delicate ylang-ylang seduce the senses and spark the imagination. Why is this fragrance milky? High alcohol levels (180 or above) emulsifies waxy and heavy floral extracts. We lowered the alcohol content in this particular formula, which allowed some of the raw floral notes to come forward and caused a milky appearance. We loved it and felt that it added to the fantastic drama of Florgasm. Enjoy!