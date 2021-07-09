ML Monique Lhuillier

Floral Tonal Jacquard V-neck Asymmetrical Gown

$695.00 $487.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11honore

Trumpet silhouettes are something of a Monique Lhuiller speciality. We love the ruffled asymmetrical version on this gown — a playful contrast to the streamlined silhouette and elegant V neckline and back. Cut from a bright coral jacquard with a floral tonal print, the dress is perfect for an al fresco event or wedding. Fit runs small. Take one size up. 100% polyester Dry clean Concealed back zip Lined