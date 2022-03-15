Ganni

Floral Recycled Mesh Turtleneck Top

$178.67

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Each GANNI collection will invariably include a turtleneck that's perfect for layering up like the street set do. This top is made from stretchy floral-print mesh blended with 94% recycled fibers and has a close fit. Wear it underneath dresses or chunky cardigans. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a close fit Lightweight, stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a DK 34 View size guide Details & Care Multicolored recycled mesh Slips on 94% recycled nylon, 6% spandex Machine wash