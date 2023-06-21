Prada

Floral Print Wedge Sandal

$829.08 $560.00

Buy Now Review It

At GILT

Price as marked About the brand: Classic, sporty, signature style from Italy. Please note: Size selections are European. For US conversions, please reference size chart. Made in Italy Color/material: white floral textile; pink leather Design details: self-tie accent Lightly padded leather insole Smooth man-made sole 4.5in heel 2in platform Please note: All measurements are approximate and were taken from a size 37; slight variations may occur. Our products are 100% genuine. In some cases we purchase merchandise from trusted independent suppliers and not directly from the brand owner. In all cases we stand by the authenticity of every product sold on our site. We are NOT an authorized dealer of this product.