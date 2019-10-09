Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Tights
UO
Floral Lace Tight
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Like a renaissance painting in these goth femme tights by Urban Outfitters. Made of stretchy fabric with floral lace and reinforced high waist for comfortable wear.
Need a few alternatives?
Leg Avenue
Black / White Striped Tights
$9.99
from
Halloween Costumes
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Halloween Cobweb Tights
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Smiffys
Women's Opaque Tights Spiderweb Print
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Gucci
Gg Pattern Tights
£170.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from UO
UO
Croc Ankle Boot
$79.00
$39.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Hooded Anorak Jacket
$59.00
$29.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Plunging Tie-back Midi Dress
$79.99
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
UO
Puff-sleeve Smocked Top
$69.99
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tights
Leg Avenue
Black / White Striped Tights
$9.99
from
Halloween Costumes
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Halloween Cobweb Tights
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Smiffys
Women's Opaque Tights Spiderweb Print
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Gucci
Gg Pattern Tights
£170.00
from
Browns
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted