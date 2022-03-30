Savage x Fenty

Floral Lace & Mesh Bralette

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details An eco-friendly fabric update to our best-selling bralette! Our Floral Lace & Mesh Bralette features floral lace made with 40% REPREVE recycled fibres with the same soft feel and look as our original. Unlined Wireless Floral stretch lace and mesh Mesh inserts at front U-back Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye back closure Rose gold-tone hardware Made with pre-consumer REPREVE recycled fibres REPREVE fibres are certified for recycled content claims by Scientific Certification Systems Lace: 47% Nylon, 40% Recycled Nylon, 13% Spandex Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported