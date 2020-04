Savage x Fenty

Floral Lace Bralette

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

87% Nylon, 13% Spandex Imported Pull-On closure Machine Wash Unlined, wireless Allover floral stretch lace; pullover Adjustable elastic straps; rose gold tone hardware Because sometimes lace is more. Our Floral Lace Bralette features a plunging neckline, racerback silhouette, and all-over lace detail.