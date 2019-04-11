Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Floral Jacquard Overlapping Maxi Dress

$149.00
At & Other Stories
Long sleeve maxi dress in a floral jacquard with an overlapping bodice that ties in the back and side slits. Plunging neckline Relaxed, straight silhouette Length of dress: 130.7cm / 51.5 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories' Wedding Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber