Mira Mikati

Floral Embroidered Cotton Boiler Suit

Somewhere over the rainbow…lies the wonderfully vibrant Mira Mikati. Punchy prints and bright colour palettes promise to brighten up any day. This green cotton boiler suit from Mira Mikati features long sleeves, button cuffs, chest flap pockets, a snap button fastening, side slit pockets, two back patch pockets, a straight leg and a cropped length. The piece is finished with a logo patch to the chest, a printed daisy to the back with appliquéd writing, and a rope belt.