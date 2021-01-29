kate spade new york

Floral Dots Duvet Cover 3-piece Set

$199.99 $149.97

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Make up your bed with Kate Spade New York's floral dots duvet set and you're sure to have some sweet dreams when your head finally hits the pillow. - Color: lilac - 94" x 0.1" x 110" - Imported Set includes: - King size Duvet Cover (110 X 94 inch) - Two King size shams (21 x37 inch) Fiber Content 100% Cotton Care Wash Care: machine wash cold with similar colors, gentle cycle, use only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, warm iron.