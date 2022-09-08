Something Navy

Floral Cropped Blazer

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Something Navy

A re-imagined staple, the Floral Cropped Blazer in Black Combo is not your traditional tailored set. This cropped blazer with a simple button closure takes printed florals to the next level. Wear yours with the coordinating Floral Tailored Shorts for a chic summer suit set or separate. Either way, it's professional, fun, and an easy night out look you'll wear all season!