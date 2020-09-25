Flora Turkish Cotton Towel

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At bonton studio

Crafted from the highest-quality cotton, Turkish towels are ultra-absorbent, lightweight, quick to dry, and make a great alternative to standard towels. Hand-loomed in Turkey from 100% Turkish cotton. Measures 39" x 70" Machine wash in cold water with like colors, tumble dry on low or line dry. Cool iron if needed. Turkish cotton is extremely durable and becomes softer and more absorbent with use.