Gucci

Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Product Details Vibrant fruit and field berry on the nose, with tiny effervescent bubbles delivering delicate strawberry and fresh lemon, infused with sparkling rose. The palate is fresh and crisp with a lingering finish. Serve chilled or over ice. Pairs well with soft French cheeses or a simple summer salad with fresh berries. Made In Ontario More Details Alcohol/Vol 5% Made In Ontario, Canada