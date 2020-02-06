PolandFurniture

Floating Nightstand

$144.00 $115.20

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Our floating nightstand is perfect way to maximize space in bedroom and give such a cute clean style. The drawer is made from stainless metal, so it gives you super quiet and smooth moves with guarantee of long-term work. The wood is finished by high-quality Poland white paint, that does not leave streaks and an unpleasant smell. Also, it’s a matte color, so you don’t have to worry about fingerprints and dirt, it’s very friendly for cleaning. You’ll get expensive fitting parts to get it done perfectly. If you want to get more space, clean look, cozy feel and very useful organizer – our floating nightstand is right choice!