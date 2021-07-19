Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Girlfriend Collective
Float Lola Bra
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
A lightweight yet supportive V-neck sports bra made with our soft FLOAT fabric. Cute.
Need a few alternatives?
Natori
Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra
BUY
$74.00
Nordstrom
Koral
Tax Blackout Sports Bra
BUY
$88.00
Koral
Wacoal
High Impact Sports Bra
BUY
$47.60
Bare Necessities
Under Armour
High Crossback Zip Sports Bra
BUY
$55.00
Under Armour
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Sea Glass Undress
BUY
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Compressive Recycled Stretch Skirt
BUY
£55.00
Net-A-Porter
Girlfriend Collective
Copper Marlow High Neck Bodysuit
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Fog Marlow High Neck Bodysuit
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Activewear
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Bike Shorts Romper
BUY
$59.96
$120.00
Anthropologie
Baleaf
Tennis Golf Dress Upf 50+ Sleeveless With Inner Shorts
BUY
$41.99
Amazon
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Move It Dress
BUY
$99.00
Beyond Yoga
Old Navy
Sleeveless Powersoft Performance Racer-back Swing Dress
BUY
$40.00
$44.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted