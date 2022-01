Kiki de Montparnasse

Flexi Vibe

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Slim and sleek, the Flexi Vibe features a powerful vibrator that's perfect to enhance your solo time or bring your partner play to the next level. Made to easily bend with the contours of your body, this vibrator features eight vibration modes for a personalized experience. - 8 vibration modes - USB rechargeable - Travel pouch and storage box included