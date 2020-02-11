Haydel's Bakery

Fleur De Lis Shaped Black And Gold King Cake

$62.00

At Haydel's Bakery

Our New Orleans Saints lover's Fleur de Lis shaped King Cake Package. Includes: • 1 Fleur de Lis shaped Black and Gold King Cake • 1 King cake history scroll • 1 pack of French Market Coffee • 1 pack of Haydel's specialty Mardi Gras beads • Handcrafted Porcelain Collectible (While supplies last) King Cake serves approximately 30-35 one inch servings. Our Saints special king cakes are made of danish dough, hand braided with cinnamon and sugar. They are topped with fondant icing and lavishly colored sugar and sprinkles.