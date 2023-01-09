Bonobos

Fleece Zip Jacket

$179.00 $119.00

Size & Fit First model is 6'2" with a 40" chest, and is wearing a M. Second model is 5'10" and typically wears a size XS. Details Warm and cozy sherpa with a floral pattern jacquard | Zipper closure, fully lined | Hip and chest pockets Fabric & Care 30% Polyester | 70% Polyester Recycled Machine wash cold, gentle cycle | Do not bleach | Tumble dry low, remove promptly | Cool iron if needed Imported