Zara

Fleece Overshirt

$119.00 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

PASTEL YELLOW - 4341/226 Long overshirt with lapel collar and long sleeves. Front flap patch pockets and side hidden in-seam pockets. Asymmetric hem with side slits. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm) CHOOSE A SIZE