Flawless By Gabrielle Union

Flawless 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Flawless 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner works in minutes to restore essential hydration and natural vibrancy to dry, brittle and over-processed hair. Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter and Moringa Oil to instantly hydrate, repair damage and protect against future breakage. Pro Tip Follow with Flawless Detangling Leave-In Conditioner to help detangle and prep hair for styling. Directions After shampooing, apply generously to wet hair. Leave on for 3 minutes and rinse with cool water to seal moisture. Product Benefits Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil, Castor Seed Oil and Meadowfoam Seed Oil to instantly hydrate, repair damage and protect against future breakage. No Sulfates, Parabens and Silicones. Great for natural, color treated or relaxed hair. Ingredients WATER (AQUA, EAU), CETEARYL ALCOHOL, BEHENTRIMONIUM CHLORIDE, GLYCERIN, QUATERNIUM-80, STEARAMIDOPROPYL DIMETHYLAMINE, COCO-CAPRYLATE, DISTEAROYLETHYL DIMONIUM CHLORIDE, PLANTONIA INSIGNIS SEED BUTTER, TOCOPHEROL, OLEA EUROPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, RICINUS COMMUNIS (CASTOR) SEED OIL, CERAMIDE NG, LIMNANTHES ALBA (MEADOWFOAM) SEED OIL, FRAGRANCE (PARFUM), PHENOXYETHANOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN