Safco

Flaunt Leather Guest Chair

$196.13 $137.29

Buy Now Review It

TOUCH OF ELEGANCE. Safco Flaunt Leather Guest Chair features a simple yet elegant design that blends into office reception and lobby areas with ease. Chair features decorative stitching and chrome accents which can add a touch of elegance to your decor. ERGONOMIC SEATING. The sturdy steel frame and padded, sled-shaped arms enhance the chair's ergonomic benefits. EASY TO CLEAN. Guest chair can be cleaned with a soft, dry cloth to ensure it looks like new for years to come. PRODUCT DIMENSIONS. Product dimensions: 21 1⁄2"W x 23"D x 31 3/4"H. Weight capacity: 250 lbs. PROTECTS FLOORS. Black nylon floor glides help protect floors from visible wear. Safco Flaunt Leather Guest Chair features a simple yet elegant design that blends into office reception and lobby areas with ease. This reception chair includes a stitched leather seat and chrome accents that add a touch of elegance to any decor. The sturdy steel frame and padded, sled-shaped arms enhance the chair's ergonomic benefits. The chair can be cleaned with a soft, dry cloth to ensure it looks like new for many years to come.