Patchology

Flashpatch Rejuvenating 5-minute Eye Gels

$15.00 $12.75

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & care What it is: An eye treatment that works to de-puff, hydrate, brighten and smooth the undereye area. Who it's for: Anyone with undereye puffiness, dryness or fatigue. What it does: These patches feature the brand's highly advanced HydraSurge5™ Moisture System. More effective than topical creams or serums, this patch technology accelerates the delivery of essential ingredients caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen. And the patches stay put so you can get the ingredients where you need them the most. Research results: In a single five-minute-use study with 100 participants: - 100% said their tired eyes appeared awakened, revived and revitalized. - 98% said the skin under their eyes looked and felt smoother. - 97% said their eye area looked less puffy. - 94% said one five-minute treatment provided more immediate results than their current undereye skin care regimen. How to use: Place one pair of gels onto clean, dry undereye area for five minutes (or longer if desired). Discard after use and massage any remaining serum into skin. Pro tips: The patches should become a daily part of your regular pre-makeup skin care regimen. You can also put them on at night to soothe tired, over-worked eyes. They're perfect for travel, jet lag or pre-party prep. 5 pairs Phthalate-free; sulfate-free Item #5176739 Ingredients Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Trehalose, Inositol, Taurin, Betaine, Caffeine, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate, Aurebasidium Pullulans Ferment, Ricinus Communic (Castor) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Allantoin, Lavadula Angustifolio (Lavendar) Flower Extract, Monarda Didyma Leaf Extract, Metha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Freesia Alba Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officianlis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Marticaria Flower Extract, Peg-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Centella Asiatica Extract, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Snail Secretion Filtrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Acetyl Glucosamine, Cyamopsis Tetragonoloba (Guar) Gum, Portulaca, Oleracea Extract, Methylparaben, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Cacium Chloride, Ultramarines, Adenosine, Disodium Edta, Pottasium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum). Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging