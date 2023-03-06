Abacaxi

Flared Slip Dress In Cosmic Gingham

$245.00 $195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abacaxi

A flirty, super-flared mini-dress with adjustable spaghetti straps to wear all summer long—indoors + out and about. Our custom cosmic gingham print is inspired by the moving colors and shapes seen behind closed eyelids, and the psychedelic celebration that’s possible when we look within. Each piece may have a slightly different color placement, as is the nature of the unique print. Model is 5’8” and wearing an XL. Second model is 5’6” and wears a size S, the third model shown is wearing a 4X. Made in a limited edition in New Delhi, India. Machine washable and dryer safe, delicate cycle only, cold water. We recommend hand washing and hang drying whenever possible, to take care of the garment long-term. In stock and ready to ship.