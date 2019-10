kate spade new york

Flair Flora Crepe Midi Dress

£350.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade new york

This fluid a-line midi made its debut on our fall 2019 runway and it has so many details we're in love with: the plunging scoopneck and long puff sleeves, the lightweight luxe crepe, the flair flora pattern that's a little like leopard spots. wear it with pumps when the weather's warm, and switch them out for boots and a colorful turban when it gets cold like we did on the catwalk.