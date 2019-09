Da Bomb Bath Fizzers

Fizz Boom Bath! Book + Diy Bath Bomb Gift Set

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Make you own bath bombs with this bubbling kit featuring essential ingredients to DIY and Fizz Boom Bath!: Learn to Make Your Own Bath Bombs, Body Scrubs, and More! by Isabel Bercaw + Caroline Bercaw. Take the mystery out of bath + body recipes and put the power in your own hands with this guide featuring instructions on how to make natural, homemade fizzy bath treats, scrubs, masks and more! Including citric acid, colorant, fragrance and molds to get your own started...