Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
H&M Conscious

Fitted Silk-blend Dress

$119.00
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Short dress in patterned fabric made from a Tencel® lyocell and silk blend with glittery threads. Low-cut V-neck with knot detail below
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber