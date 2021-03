& Other Stories

Fitted Asymmetric Pencil Midi Skirt

£65.00 £38.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Fitted pencil midi skirt with an asymmetric, buttoned wrap silhouette. Lined Length of skirt: 81.5cm / 32" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S