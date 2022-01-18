Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 4

$178.00 $128.00

The first Fitbit tracker that packs built in GPS into a comfortable wristband Use built in GPS during outdoor runs, hikes, cycles and more to see pace and distance on screen Control Spotify from your wrist to play your favourite songs and playlists Active Zone Minutes alert you when you're in your personalised Fat Burn, Cardio or Peak heart rate zones With a new outdoor workout exercise mode, Charge 4 uses GPS to track your route during kayaking, skiing and more Incudes 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty for Australian stock only, ships from Amazon AU for Fitbit Australia With Fitbit Charge 4, there’s no limit to how far you can go. This sleek, swimproof tracker is packed with features that help you know your workouts and your body better like built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, new exercise modes and sleep tracking. Plus, with Fitbit Pay and up to 7-day battery, you get more convenience on the go and more inspiration to reach your fitness goals. Water resistant to 50M; Battery up to 5 hours with GPS varies with use and other factors. Includes 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty