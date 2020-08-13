Cal Exotics

First Time Power Swirl Classic Vibrator 6 Inch

$19.99

At Lovehoney

Swirly satisfaction is yours with the this classic vibrator from First Time. With a wavy shaft that creates a variety of sensations on insertion, this ribbed sex toy is poised to tickle your fancy with your choice of vibration speeds. With an exquisite shape featuring wave after wave of firm, velvet-touch material, this sensual waterproof beginner's vibrator satisfies you both inside and out. Use its delicious wavy form to massage your G-spot, or let the gentle bumps nestle against your external pleasure points for incredible clitoral stimulation. An array of exciting vibration speeds are controlled by a simple and discreet twist base. Twist the controls clockwise gradually, increasing from a low buzz to intense tingles and turning it back to switch the vibrator off. Always use with a generous coating of water-based lubricant to maximize your arousal.