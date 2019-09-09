Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Cost Plus World Market
First Aid Travel Kit
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Cost Plus World Market
Includes fingernail clippers, mini scissors, tweezers, 2 band aids and 5 cotton swabs World Market exclusive 2"W x 3.75"L
Need a few alternatives?
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Huzi
Infinity Pillow
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cost Plus World Market
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$224.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Secretary Desk
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
A Pretty Pick Iv By Sydney Edmunds Wall Art
$99.99
from
Sydney Edmunds Wall Art
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Dusty Coral Velvet Chair Cushion
$16.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
More from Travel
Coolife
3-pc Hardshell Luggage Set
$299.99
$139.99
from
Amazon
BUY
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted