Tracie Martyn

Firming Serum

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tracie Martyn

The clean super serum behind Hollywood's youthful complexions, the Tracie Martyn Firming Serum is a 3-in-1 wonder: a hydrating serum, anti-aging serum, and eye serum all in one. Eight of the most potent antioxidant sources work synergistically to help protect your skin from visible signs of aging and enhance your glow. Lightweight, it moisturizes and leaves your skin with a smooth, velvety feel. 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml