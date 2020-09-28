Amazon

Fire Tv Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

$39.99

Latest release of our best-selling streaming device - 50% more powerful than previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Less clutter, more control - Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote. Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. Subscription fees may apply. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership. Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.