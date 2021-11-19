Amazon

Fire Tv Stick 4k With Alexa Voice Remote (includes Tv Controls)

£49.99 £24.99

inematic experience: watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Home cinema audio with Dolby Atmos: feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on selected content with compatible home audio systems. Endless entertainment: stream hundreds of thousands of films and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Now, Disney+ and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply. Live and free TV: watch live TV, news and sport with subscriptions to BT Sport, Eurosport, Sky News and more. Stream for free with ITV Hub, All 4, PlutoTV, YouTube and more. Alexa Voice Remote: search and launch content with your voice. Get to favourite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote. Control your compatible smart home: ask Alexa to check the weather, dim the lights, view supported live camera feeds, stream music and more. Simple and intuitive: quickly access your favourite apps, live TV and things you use most, all from the main menu. Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden: plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV and connect to the internet.