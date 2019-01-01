Screaming O

Fingo Nubby Finger Vibrator

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Nubby Vibrations At Your Fingertip! Give 'em the finger and make it count towards out-of-this-world explosive orgasm. This Fingo features tiny nubs that grip onto sensitive areas to transmit thrilling vibrations. Slip ring onto finger, then place finger on erogenous zone–-clitoris, nipples, you-name-it! FREE batteries included. Whether you love discreet vibrators or adult sex toys in general, you'll be delighted and entertained by this incredible new take on the now classic finger vibrator. You can truly "give the finger" to the same-old same-old vibrator routine! Just slip on the silicone loop over any finger and presto: you've got a versatile vibrator that should make those rabbit vibrators hop away in complete jealousy. It may sound crazy, but you can even slip the Fingo's Nubby Fun Finger Vibrator on to your big toe –– that'll really get her attention! A powerful egg vibrator is inside your Fingo's. A simple on/off switch turns your finger into a vibrating love wand. Put your Nubby Fun Finger vibrator anywhere you want. The nubby jelly texture in the silicone feels so good on clit, inside vagina or anywhere else. It's like dozens of tiny fingers massaging all your erogenous nerve endings. The batteries that come with your Fingo's Nubby Fun Finger Vibe should last 60 minutes or more. They are easily replaced with the same common watch batteries (LR1130) that are used in other adult toys. Because it's a waterproof vibrator you can add a lot of excitement to your shower, bath or Jacuzzi. Clean up is a breeze, just use mild soap and warm water or Adam & Eve Toy Cleaner to get your Fingo's Nubby Fun Finger Vibe looking as good as new again. A small, discreet vibrator like this opens up worlds of erotic possibilities for you. Easily stow it away from prying eyes in the back of a drawer, in your pocket, glove box of your car or purse. Enjoy spontaneous vibrator sex anytime, anyplace –– just give it the finger and slip on your Fingo's Nubby Fun Finger Vibe.