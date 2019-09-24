Fine Mist Spray Bottle Refillable Travel Clear Container
Features: 1. No Leakage- The design of the spiral cover make the spray bottle leak-proof. You don’t need to worry that the liquid will leak in your bag or pocket. BPA Free, impact resistant & lightweight. 2. Portable Size - The unit size of the spray pump bottle is about 4.5 × 1.25in (11.5 × 3.2cm), and the capacity is about 30ml/1oz- A convenient portable size makes traveling a breeze. 3. Useful and Convenient - Fine mist spray bottles are great for dispensing isopropyl alcohol, sunscreen, and hydrogen peroxide, hair coloring and DIY liquids, also a great choice for hobbyists and artists to create customized fabric dyes, mixed paints, ink, and much more. 4. Great for Travel - Whether you are taking a vacation or heading to the gym, these portable atomizer provide a great way of taking your favorite spray mist beauty products with you. Carry with you in your purse, gym bag, luggage, tote bag and more. Specification: Material: PETG Color: Red, Green, Translucent Unit Size: 3.6 × 1.57 inch (92 × 40mm) Unit Weight: 0.88oz (25g) Volume: 30ml/1oz Package: 3PCS × Fine Mist Spray Bottle Travel Warm Tips: The application temperature for this bottle is -20-60℃/-4-140℉, so please do not use the hot water to to clean it.