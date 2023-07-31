Morphe

Filter Effect Soft-focus Foundation

$30.00

The MECCA view: An oil-free, skincare infused foundation designed to blur and diffuse the look of imperfections whilst deeply hydrating and nourishing skin. Crafted in Italy, this foundation offers the ultimate soft-focus finish whilst enriching the skin with high-performing, skin-perfecting ingredients. The formula is silky-smooth and offers a medium to full buildable coverage. The best part? its sweat-proof, transfer-proof and water-proof with a 12 hour wear. This foundation is available across 40 shades.