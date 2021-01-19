Harry & David

Serve up the perfect gourmet meal with this incredible spread. It starts off with a savory assortment of spinach and cheese, mushroom, and Swiss pastry appetizers, followed by two mouthwatering bacon-wrapped filets mignons and two irresistible sides: Gruyère and garlic mashed potatoes as well as black truffle and almond green beans. The finishing touch to this impressive meal comes from a heavenly Chocolate Decadence Cake crafted right here in our own bakery. It all comes together for a meal you won't soon forget.