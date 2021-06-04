United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Fifty Shades of Grey
Relentless Vibrations Panty Vibrator With Remote
$62.96
Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator – Black Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Collection, created exclusively by Lovehoney and approved by author E L James Saucy panty vibrator inspired by the sensual Fifty Shades of Grey novels A saddle-shaped vibe fits neatly into most panties, hugging your body’s curves Has an ergonomic, functional remote for discreet hand-held control