Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Lovehoney
Fifty Shades Freed Lost In Each Other Rechargeable Rabbit Love Ring
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Featured in 1 story
The
Fifty Shades Freed
Sex Toy Line Has Arrived
by
Kimberly Truong
More from Lovehoney
DETAILS
Lovehoney
Lovehoney Wild Thing Remote Control Vibrating Cock Ring
$49.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
DETAILS
Lovehoney
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg
$89.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
DETAILS
Lovehoney
First Time Fun Vibrator Starter Kit (4 Piece)
$39.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
DETAILS
Lovehoney
Basics Gold Jiggle Balls 56g
£7.65
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Trends
Marijuana & Culture
Can You Pack CBD Products In Your Carry-On Bag?
If you consider yourself an anxious flyer, you probably have your own special tricks that you know will calm you down in a moment of bad turbulence or
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
According to a birth certificate released today, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison at Portland Hospital in Westminster, not at Frogmore Cottage,
by
Cory Stieg
Women's Health News
AOC Says New Abortion Law In Georgia Ignores "Basic Biology"
On Wednesday morning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Georgia's new "heartbeat" bill, which was signed into law on Tuesday. The law bans
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted