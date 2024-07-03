Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Good Plant Co
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Good Plant Co
Need a few alternatives?
The Good Plant Co
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$49.95
The Good Plant Co
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
DadoDadoDesigns
Disco Ball Plant Hanger With Retro Packaging
BUY
$35.00
Etsy
Kmart
Artificial Eucalyptus Stems In Vase
BUY
$9.00
Kmart
More from The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Fiddle Leaf Fig
BUY
$99.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Bamboo Parlor Palm
BUY
$99.00
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$49.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Syngonium Neon And Pot Gift
BUY
$74.90
The Good Plant Co
More from Plants
The Good Plant Co
Fiddle Leaf Fig
BUY
$99.95
The Good Plant Co
Terrain
Preserved Wildflower Bouquet
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
NustadFamilyRanch
Mini Dried Lavender Wrapped Bouquet
BUY
$12.90
$15.17
Etsy
Bloomeroo
Bouquets
BUY
$69.90
Bloomeroo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted