Festive Spirit Christmas Wrap Vest

Your dog will definitely feel like Christmas in the 'Festive Spirit' Christmas wrap vest! FuzzYard wrap vests are a great way to keep your dog warm in cooler weather, has easy-to-fasten velcro straps and a super-soft fleece lining, they’re super simple to put on and comfortable to wear. Fleece-lined Velcro straps Available in 7 sizes Material: Shell - 100% Polyester, Lining - 100% Polyester, Rib - 100% Cotton, Filling - 100% Polyester. Non-toxic, non-allergenic, machine washable.