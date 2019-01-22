From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
Spice things up with a stunning lace romper in a vivacious shade of neon. Geo allover lace front and back body
Satin front and back straps and center front panel
DTM satin covered buttons
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11" wearing a size XL
Import
Item# 1807928