BHLDN x Free People

Fern Mini Dress

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At BHLDN

Introducing BHLDN x Free People,an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. This ruffled one-shoulder mini has maximum impact, with intricate lace cutwork details at the hem and the off-shoulder sleeves. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #69077964