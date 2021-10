Ferm Living

Ferm Living Sugar Kelp Way Runner Rug

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rose & Grey

Ferm Living's Way collection is all made from upcycled post-consumer waste plastic, spun into PET yarn. This makes the textiles extremely durable and perfect for outdoor use. The sugar kelp colour way is perfect for adding softness and warmth to your garden (although we also stock the runner rug in blue). A matching mat, rug and cushion are also available.