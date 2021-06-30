Ferm Li

Ferm Living Duo Candle – Set Of 2 – Dark Blue

Make a statement with these candles with a solid colour merging with the white for a dynamic and bold look. They are made of pure palm wax – a cleaner alternative for better indoor air quality, when you light them. The palm wax is RSPO certified, which means that it comes from sustainable forestry with the protection of wildlife. Size: H: 26 x Ø: 2 cm Material: 100% RSPO certified palm wax Make sure to extinguish the candle Never leave a lit candle out of sight