Kit Agar
Femme Journals, Set Of 3
$18.00
At Anthropologie
This set of three paperback journals features *oh-so-chic* illustrations created by Kit Agar in collaboration with Anthropologie. **About Kit Agar**Hailing from Brighton, UK, artist and illustrator Kit Agar has a distinctive aesthetic that speaks to her passion for abstract art. Rendered in shades of serene pastels, her works evoke visual intrigue and are emblematic of the modern illustration movement.